‘Playing for…’: Vicky Kaushal finally BREAKS silence on Sam Bahadur’s clash with Animal

Bollywood will witness a blockbuster clash on December 1 when Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal face off each other at the box office. Moviegoers are in a big dilemma over which film to watch this coming Friday. Filmmakers often avoid clashes with big films so that the box office collected of their films doesn't get impacted but in this case, their makers opted for the same date.

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal, who is playing Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur talked about the upcoming box office clash and said, ''When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won't say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.''

''While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike. The audience will decide,'' he added.

About Animal and Sam Bahadur

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, Animal follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process.

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

