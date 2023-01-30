Kailash Kher attacked during concert, bottle thrown at him over demand for Kannada song at Hampi Utsav

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kailash Kher perming during a live concert

Kailash Kher was attacked during his concert in Karnataka. Reportedly, at Hampi Utsav, the audience demanded the artist sing a song in Kannada. This is when they allegedly threw a water bottle at Kailash Kher in the midst of his performance. The police swung into action immediately and the men who threw the bottle were arrested. As per the media reports, Kailash Kher was unhurt and he continued with his performance on the stage.

Kher's performance was a part of the three-day Hampi Utsav which began on January 27. He also posted a video on Instagram sharing his experience at the festival. However, he did not mention anything concerning the attack. "When paid Kailasa musical tribute to Puneet Rajkumar ji, a song series filmed on him and presented our Kannada songs, the entire Vijayanagar was seen singing, swinging and getting emotional with @bandkailasa. #KailasaLiveInConcert closing of #hampiutsav2023 was very emotional. @kkaladham," he wrote in Hindi.

The cultural festival saw noted Bollywood and Sandalwood artistes perform at the event. The long list of celebrities performing included Sandalwood singers Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit and Anannya Bhath, in addition to Bollywood playback singers Arman Mallik and Kailash Kher.

This is the first time that a cultural festival has been organised since the formation of the new Vijayanagara district. It was inaugurated by chief Basavaraj Bommai. The event was an elaborate affair with four stages set up - the main one at Gayatri Peeta, Eduru Basavanna Vedike, Hampi Virupaksheshwar Vedike and Sasuvekalu Vedike.

