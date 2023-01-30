Inside Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Mehendi Ceremony: Suniel Shetty dances his heart out; see new pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's mehendi ceremony photos prove the couple had a blast

Inside Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Mehendi Ceremony: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul treated their fans to some unseen pictures from pre-wedding ceremony. Dressed in a stunning golden lehenga and traditional jewellery, Athiya looked gorgeous. The actress shared that she wore her grandmother's earrings. The post also has a photo of Suniel Shetty dancing along with Athiya and the guests who joined the family for celebrations.

Athiya and KL Rahul's pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies prove that the couple had a blast. A picture features cricketer KL Rahul giving Athiya a hug, as they dance together. In another one, he pulls her cheek. In one of the pics, Athiya also makes a goofy face as she directly stares into the camera. In other snaps, the friends of bride and groom too joined them for a fun night.

For the mehendi ceremony, Athiya opted for an stunning outfit from the shelves of Anjul Bhandari. Sharing details of the outfit, the designer on Instagram, "She wears a custom made 24 kali Chikankari lehenga set for her Mehendi. A pure georgette lehenga which is embellished all over with baby pearls and sequins.. this piece was encrusted with over 39,000 Swarovski crystals."

Here are more photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies:

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23 in Khandala. The wedding ceremony, which took place at Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, saw the pheras taking place close to the magic hour in the evening. The intimate affair was attended by their family and close friends.

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her Instagram post with pictures of the newlywed couple in their finery.

The family plans to have the wedding reception after the IPL season gets over in view of the work commitments Rahul has in the cricket league.

