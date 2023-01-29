Tearful Rakhi Sawant performs mom's last rites; husband Adil Durrani & Rashami Desai join funeral

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rakhi Sawant's mother's funeral

Rakhi Sawant arrived with her mom's mortal remains at Municipal Christian Cemetery in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by her husband Adil Khan Durrani and friends. Rakhi and her relatives, including her brother Rakesh, paid their tributes to Jaya Pedha, who died on Saturday night due to endometrial cancer. Actress Rashami Desai too joined the funeral and consoled Rakhi in her difficult time.

Photos and videos of the actress performing her mother's last rites have surfaced on the Internet. Take a look:

Rakhi Sawant on early Sunday morning confirmed that her mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital in Mumbai. Bheda, 73, passed away around 9 pm on Saturday, according to Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Sawant said the funeral will be held on Sunday noon at Municipal Christian Cemetery. "With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you (about) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions... I’m sad to say that she is gone... join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12:00 afternoon," the media personality said in the statement.

Sawant's mother had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. Sawant also shared a post on Instagram informing her fans and followers about her mother's death.

"Today, my mother left me. And I have nothing to lose. I love you, Maa. Now who will listen to me, who will embrace me? I miss you, Aai," the "Main Hoon Na" actor captioned a video of her mother from the hospital.

Sawant, also known for appearing on Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss”, often talked to the paparazzi about her mother's health.

