Kapil Sharma to debut as singer with Guru Randhawa; here's how Badshah & Mika Singh reacted

Kapil Sharma has often shared how he wanted to be a singer. The audience has also seen his impressive singing performances at Kapil Sharma Show too. But now it's time that he makes his debut as a singer. The actor-comedian will be making his music debut with popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The two shared the news on social media with a striking poster.

Sharing the poster, Guru Randhawa wrote on Instagram, "We are excited to share " ALONE " with you all. Can't wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar."

In the poster, Kapil is dressed in a black T-shirt topped-up brown coat. Guru Randhawa was seen in an all-black attire. The duo's upcoming song 'Alone' will be out on February 9. As soon as the collaboration was announced, the industry friends chimed in the comment section. While rapper Badshah extended his support by dropping a heart emoji, Mika Singh wrote, "Kya baat hai the 2 rock star in one frame."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma also looks forward to his film Zwigato. After being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' is all set to hit the big screen soon. The film is all set to release on March 17, 2023.

The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of new-found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

