John Abraham posts video of bike stunt, gets trolled for not wearing helmet

Bollywood actor John Abraham took to Instagram on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of a bike stunt of his upcoming film Attack, but was trolled for not wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler. The actor shared the video in which he wears an all-black ensemble for the stunt. In the clip, he zooms fast on a bike while the camera crew films him.

"Stunting #action #bikes #attack," he captioned the video. While many fans got excited with the teaser, several netizens pointed out he was not wearing a helmet. "No safety," wrote a user, while another posted: "@thejohnabraham please wear a helmet." "Helmet?," questioned a user, while another suggested: "U should wear hemet."

John Abraham is gearing up to be back on the screen in his next film Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate.

On Republic Day this year, John announced the release date of the film. He shared a picture of himself posing with our National flag. The actor looked drenched in the patriotic fervor as he donned a white kurta-pajama and a turban. John captioned the photo, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021"

The film also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the pivotal role. The film has been shot in parts of Mumbai and Lucknow. Divya in an interview with IANS said, "I am happy to be a part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film."