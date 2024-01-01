John Abraham buys a luxury bungalow in Mumbai for THIS whopping amount | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST John Abraham buys a lavish apartment in Mumbai

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who last shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, is now a proud owner of a lavish bungalow worth Rs 75 crore in the tony Khar area of Mumbai, PTI reported. The said bungalow is a 13,138 square feet Bungalow.

The actor currently resides in a sea-facing penthouse on the Hiten Apartments on the Shirley Rajan Road in Bandra West.

John Abraham buys a bungalow worth Rs 75 crore

According to the PTI report, the property was earlier owned by Pravin Nathalal Shah and his 10-member family. The 81-year-old now resides in Pennsylvania in the US. The bungalow is an open land area of 7,722 sqft and a two-story 5,416 sqft bungalow named Nirmal Bhuvan on the 372, Linking Road, Khar West, according to property consultant Indextaps.com.

Reports further stated that the actor made a payment of a whopping Rs 70.83 crore to the seller and Rs 4.25 crore in stamp duties to the BMC on December 27.

For those uninitiated, John Abraham is an active investor in several realty projects and companies. Apart from movies, he also owns two sports teams including the Delhi Waveriders which is a professional hockey team that plays in the Indian Hockey League, and the Guwahati-based Northeast United which is a professional soccer team in the Indian Super League.

Speaking of the actor's professional life, he was last seen in the blockbuster action-film, Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. He will be next seen in The Diplomat, Tariq, Tehran, and Vedaa.

