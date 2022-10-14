Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sidharth Malhotra blushes after Karan Johar mentions Kiara Advani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra blushes after KJo mentions Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be in a relationship for the longest time now. Some time ago, the couple graced the popular chat show Koffee With Karan separately, where they gave subtle hints about their relationship, which were enough to solidify the rumours. In the show, Kiara admitted her relationship with the Shershaah actor as 'more than close friends'. Her confession took the internet by storm. Recently, Sidharth appeared on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the show, the actor blushed when Kiara Advani's name was mentioned.

In the most recent promo of JDJ 10, shared by Colors, Karan Johar is seen asking Sidharth a question. "Who would be best suited for the title of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi? Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, or Kiara Advani?" Sidharth was stunned, and he couldn't stop blushing.

In the meantime, there are now extensive rumours surrounding the couple's impending wedding. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot in April 2023. Their wedding will be a very close-knit affair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is all set to star in "Thank God" alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit theatres on October 25th, 2022. It is directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Yodha. He is currently shooting for the film.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitaan and it is now postponed from its original release date.

