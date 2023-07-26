Jaya Bachchan scolds paps for shouting at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: 'Chillaao mat…'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jaya Bachchan at RRKPK screening

Jaya Bachchan, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude towards the paparazzi, lost her cool at the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai. To attend the screening, she arrived with her son Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. A video of the incident shows Jaya came down heavily on the photographers for shouting her name.

The veteran actress opted to skip the red carpet but was seen waiting for her children to join her when the paparazzi began calling out her name and requested her to pose. Irked by their shouting, Jaya shut them down and said, "I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo (Don’t shout, talk softly)." She was soon joined by Shweta and Abhishek and the trio made their way to the screening. For the event, Jaya looked elegant in a stunning red ethnic outfit.

Soon after the video went viral on social media and many started trolling Jaya Bachchan saying, "Soch ke haal bura hota hai.. Amitabh ji ka kya haal hota hoga ghar par", Another user said, "She is so arrogant, should learn some manners from Big B". A third comment read, "She is behaving like a school principal."

Jaya Bachchan, who is playing a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be seen sharing the screen with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt REACTS to changes suggested by the CBFC for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 28. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the producers to chop a few scenes containing abusive words and remove references to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including the dialogue 'Khela hobe' (Game on) -- the slogan of her party TMC during the 2021 Assembly elections.

The trailer of the film showcased Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa with Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among his family members and Alia as Rani Chatterjee with Shabana Azmi as her grandmother. They are shown as coming from very different backgrounds, with Ranveer coming across as a rich man who doesn’t even know that West Bengal is not in the West but in the East. Alia is shown to be coming from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above everything else. They swap their places and decide to live with each other families to impress them.

