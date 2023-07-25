Alia Bhatt REACTS to changes suggested by the CBFC for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt

Addressing reports of cuts proposed by the censor board in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", Bollywood star Alia Bhatt said the makers of her upcoming film have made "some minor" changes respecting the CBFC's suggestions. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly asked the producers to chop a few scenes containing abusive words and remove references to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including the dialogue 'Khela hobe' (Game on) -- the slogan of her party TMC during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Alia Bhatt's statement

Asked for her take on the cuts suggested by the CBFC, Alia said while they have made the changes desired by the board, the final film flows 'seamlessly.' "There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated but whatever cut (of 'Khela hobe') you're talking about is not the case. I think we should let everybody watch the film and not talk about what's been cut. The final cut (of the film) is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts," according to PTI.

Changes suggested by CBFC

Three dialogues have been removed from the film including a reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and another dialogue during a scene in a lingerie shop that was tagged vulgar and disrespectful to women.

The rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by Bold Monk.

The word bra has been replaced by item.

A cussword has been changed to behen di.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 28. The trailer showcased Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa with Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among his family members and Alia as Rani Chatterjee with Shabana Azmi as her grandmother.

They are shown as coming from very different backgrounds, with Ranveer coming across as a rich man who doesn’t even know that West Bengal is not in the West but in the East. Alia is shown to be coming from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above everything else. They swap their places and decide to live with each other families to impress them.

