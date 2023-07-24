Dhindhora Baje Re OUT: Jaya Bachchan steals the cake in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's song

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT FROM THE VIDEO Jaya Bachchan in Dhindhora Baje Re

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's fourth song Dhindhora Baje Re is finally out. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the song looks grand with peppy beats making it a festival song. Crooned by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi, Dhindhora Baje Re has been composed by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Dhindhora Baje Re out now

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are shining in Dhindhora Baje Re making it a perfect Durga Pujo song. With electrifying moves and red outfits, the picturisation, grandeur, and outfits, the song will make you shake your leg and it is difficult to take your eyes off the video.

The song will also remind you of the iconic song Dola Rey starring Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit from Devdas.

Watch Dhindhora Baje Re here:

Soon after the song was released, fans shared their reactions on social media. Cinema buffs cannot stop heaping praises for Bhatt and Singh, however, Jaya Bachchan stole the cake with her expressions in the song. Taking it to Twitter, now X, one user wrote, "Loved the energy of this song." Another user wrote, "#DhindhoraBajeRe ... with little bit of Kathak and lots of dadi-ing ... I mean daring attitude !!!!.... zor zor se Family-Family khela hobe!!.." Yet another user wrote, "can we just discuss how effortlessly Jaya bachchan steals every frame that she’s in; in dhindhora baje re!"

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Directed by Karan Johar, advance bookings for the film started on Monday. Besides Bhatt and Singh, the film also has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The makers have earlier released three songs from the film—Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.

