Filmmaker Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan; requests people to STOP threatening his family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANDEEP SINGH Sandeep Singh

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh announced a film on Tipu Sultan, the King of Mysore in May. Singh on July 24 announced that he is no more making the film and released a press release and also requested people to stop threatening his family and close ones.

Taking it to Twitter, Sandeep Singh shared an official statement that read, "The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends, and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!

Love, Sandeep Singh."

Take a look:

Earlier in May, Sandeep Singh had said he was surprised to learn the truth about Tipu Sultan. He also added that his films stand for truth whether it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari, Bal Shivaji, or SwatantryaVeer Savarkar. Singh also said Tipu Sultan did not deserve to be called a Sultan and he was brainwashed into believing him to be a braveheart as given in history textbooks. He wanted to expose his dark side for the future generation, he had said.

The film on Tipu Sultan was to be co-produced by Sandeep Singh, Rashmi Sharma Films, and Eros International. It was said to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

For those unversed, Singh had earlier produced the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi in 2019. He is currently working on his biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Main Atal Hun, starring Pankay Tripathi as Atal.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Advance bookings for Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film begin; check details

Latest Entertainment News