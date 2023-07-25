Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani premiere: Deepika skips the event, Ranbir & Alia twin in black

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere took place and for the screening, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a white tee with the words ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ on it. He paired the tee with a colourful pair of pants. He opted for a pair of blue shades. Ranveer was in his best spirits as he walked the screening’s red carpet.

While Ranveer appeared all ready for the premiere, his wife, actress Deepika Padukone sadly couldn’t join him. The actress seems to have skipped the special screening due to work. On Monday, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport, headed to board a flight. The reason for her travel and her destination remains unclear.

​Where as, Alia and her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving together, twinning in black. While she paired the black T-shirt with faded denims and black shoes, Ranbir wore black track pants and white shoes. They both wore matching patches that read ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani.’

Among other celebs who attended the premiere include Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee with a hint of family drama. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The makers have successfully created hype around the film by releasing three songs—Tum Kya Mile, What Jhoomka, and Ve Kamleya, crooned by Arijit Singh, Darshan Raval, Bhoomi Trivedi, Shreya Ghoshal, Altamash Faridi, Pritam, and others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28. The film is expected to take a flying start at the box office.

Latest Entertainment News