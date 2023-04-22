Jagapathi Babu joins Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, calls it a ‘challenge’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JAGAPATHIBABUFC, ALLUARJUNONLINE Jagapathi Babu joins Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Jagapathi Babu is one of the most prominent stars in the South Indian film industry. He is well known for his exceptional acting abilities and demeanour. The superstar appears as an antagonist in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which was released on April 21. The actor has officially joined the cast of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. In a recent interview, he confirmed that he is onboard with the action entertainer.

In a statement about Pushpa 2, Jagapathi Babu stated that the film is a challenge for him and that he is really excited to work with Sukumar.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "It’s always exciting to work with Suku (Sukumar) because you don’t know what is going to come next. Pushpa 2 is a challenge and I love challenges. Suku has given me the best characters in our earlier films and I love working with him any time. As for Pushpa, I loved the first part."

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar, was released in 2021. Everyone enjoyed the film, and critics and audiences gave it high marks. Red sandalwood smuggling was the subject of the action play. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna played the lead in the film.

Earlier, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, shared a video clip, increasing the excitement of Allu Arjun’s fans. The prequel to the film, 'Pushpa - The Rise' was the first blockbuster that brought audiences back to theatres in 2021.

The video gives a glimpse into the world of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). The opening scene shows Pushpa running away from a jail in Tirupathi in 2004. He is now at large, and everyone wants to know, "Where is Pushpa?" The video ends with the words, "Hunt before rule’.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor's next film with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan demands his Twitter blue tick back in hilarious post: 'Hath to jod liye rahe hum...'

Latest Entertainment News