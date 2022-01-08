Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMYFLIXX Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts hickey on neck in THIS mushy picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez who has been making headlines with her connection to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case has once again landed into a new controversy. A picture of the actress with Sukesh is going viral on social media. In the picture, both of them can be seen sharing an intimate moment while Jacqueline flaunts a love mark on her neck.

This is not the first time, previously too, several romantic pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh have been leaked on the internet. In one of the pictures, Sukesh was seen planting a kiss on actress' cheek while they take a mirror selfie.

For the unversed, Sukesh is the prime suspect accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case and Jacqueline has been interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case several times. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandes has denied dating rumours with him. However, Sukesh claimed that he was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case.

Chandrasekhar also gave the actress a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet.

The charge sheet reads that he also gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, the sister of Jacqueline who is living in the US. As per the charge sheet he also gave around $1,80,000 and a Porche car to the mother of Jacqueline.

However, the actress, in her statement, recorded before ED officials said that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar. She also accepted that he transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia.

Apart from Jacqueline actress Nora Fatehi’s name was also associated with the case. Apart from Jacqueline and Nora, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also disclosed his association with other Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Harman Baweja.