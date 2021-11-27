Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Suresh Chandrasekhar dated? Their romantic selfie sparks controversy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HIIIFREN Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Suresh Chandrasekhar dated?

Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself in a new controversy after a picture of her and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online. In the picture, Sukesh was seen planting a kiss on actress' cheek while they take a mirror selfie. For the unversed, Sukesh is the prime suspect accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandes has denied dating rumours with him.

In October, Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Responding to the claims, actress' spokesperson had issued an official statement saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations."

According to the ED, in the extortion case, Sukesh had promised a huge amount of money to Jacqueline and Nora besides film director Sajid Nadiadwala.

Moreover, he wanted to launch his wife Malayalam actress Leena Paul in a Bollywood movie. In the film Madras Cafe, Leena had played a role for which her husband Sukesh had paid a hefty amount. To bring his wife to Bollywood, Sukesh had also talked to many producers and directors and asked not to take any tension about the money. At present, he and his wife are in ED remand.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had previously said.