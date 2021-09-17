Jackie Shroff slams trolls who compared Tiger Shroff's looks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jackie Shroff slams trolls for mean comments on Tiger's looks

Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff has slammed the trolls who have criticized his son and actor Tiger Shroff's looks. In his interview with ETimes, the actor lashed out at those who compared Tiger to Kareena Kapoor and said mean things about his looks. He said that just because Tiger is Jackie Shroff's son, it doesn't mean that he will be born with a beard. A few people on social media have been making comments that Tiger Shroff looks like a female.

Jackie Shroff said, "About this whole macho-macho comparison, he is young. He is still growing. He is a cub for God’s sake and he is getting there. Also, I am glad that he does not look like what people expect him to. Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya (Did people expect Tiger to be born with a beard because he is my son?)? Being compared to Kareena!"

He added, "And you should see his replies to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well so he knew when he fought on screen or danced, he looked like a Tiger. It’s tough for a guy to dance well when he is good at action. But he does both well"

Earlier, Tiger Shroff also reacted to the trolls who said that he looks like a woman while he appeared on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch 2. He said, "I recognize from the time my first movie turned into launched human beings stated ‘ye Ladka hai ya Ladki’, human beings commented on my face and stated I appear like a female. And then they see my body! A phase of humans loves me for my movement scenes and so forth. So long as love is coming in for me from my enthusiasts, I’m ok. I have decided to make my very own space in Bollywood, I’ve selected a separate path for myself. Whilst you attempt to create something of your personal, there are hurdles however I take it on."

He added, "in terms of trolling, it’s miles at times frightening how a nameless, faceless person may want to say something approximately all people without getting caught!"

On a professional note, Tiger Shroff is all set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.