Jackie Shroff receives invitation for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22nd

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and his family including wife Ayesha and actor Tiger Shroff have received a heartfelt invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony is set to be graced by a distinguished gathering of political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities, and celebrities. After South superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Shroff has also been honoured with the Ram Mandir inauguration invitation.

Jackie Shroff expressed his gratitude on social media, sharing the news with his followers. In a caption accompanying a post, he said, "We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram Janm Bhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and everyone who is involved and has contributed for so many decades, to bring this historical day into the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organisation..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the historic town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event is expected to draw over a lakh devotees, with approximately 7,000 guests from India and around the world.

If reports are to be believed, then several international athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have also been sent invitations for the consecration ceremony.

Let us tell you that more than one lakh devotees are expected to reach Ayodhya on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, had earlier said that the Ram temple complex, built in traditional Nagar style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high.