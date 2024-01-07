Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to attend consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony (consecration ceremony) are in full swing. The grand event will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. Invitations have also been sent to several special guests for the function. Recently Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also been invited to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh met the couple and presented them with the invitations.

Ranbir Kapoor will visit Ramallah in Ayodhya with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, his wife, and actor Alia Bhatt have received invitations for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony from RSS's all-India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar, RSS Konkan's provincial publicity chief Ajay Mudpe, and producer Mahavir Jain. Both have accepted the invitation, pictures of which are going viral on social media.

Not only the Kapoors but South superstar Rajinikanth has also accepted the invitation. If reports are to be believed then several international athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have also been sent the invitations for the consecration ceremony.

Let us tell you that more than one lakh devotees are expected to come to Ayodhya on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, had earlier said that the Ram temple complex, built in traditional Nagar style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor as lat seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal featuring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Both will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra Part II: Dev.