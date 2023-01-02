IU and Lee Jong Suk confirm dating; their old photos together go viral on the internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE IU and Lee Jong Suk

IU and Lee Jong Suk gave a sweet New Year surprise to their fans as they confirmed their dating rumors on December 31. The Kdrama actor Lee Jong Suk's agency confirmed that the two stars are in a serious relationship and asked fans to wish them the best. Soon after, IU and Lee Jong Suk took to social media to address the fans via heartfelt letters. In a long note to UAENA (Iu's fan club name), the 'Good Day' singer IU wished Happy New Year and said that LJS supported her for a long time. On the other hand, Lee Jong Suk said IU makes him become a better person.

As soon as IU and Lee Jong Suk confirmed that they are in a relationship, their old photos and videos from the time when they hosted 'Inkigayo' together went viral on the internet. In 2013, there were rumors that the duo do not see eye to eye with each other. However, LJS then revealed that he is annoyed with IU because she keeps suggesting ideas for quirky costumes. While fans always liked them together, the stars took their time to express their feelings and build a relationship.

Giving a timeline of their journey, a fan wrote, "enemies to friends to close friends to lovers trope. slow burn romance. the waiting game. booked an entire hotel floor to protect her privacy just to treat her for meals. sang on his sibling's wedding. confessing their feelings through concert & daesang speech. iu and ljs"

Have a look at IU and Lee Jong Suk's old photos and videos-

Meanwhile, in her letter to fans, IU said, "Wondering where you spent the end of 2022 and if you might have had a bit of confusing last day of the year because of me, today I came to relay new year’s greetings along with my gratitude and apologetic feelings. Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!"

She added, "He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement. As UAENA always watches over me most closely, I think you must feel that I am in a time where I am emotionally comfortable and doing well. Along with that, I think one of the reasons that my pride and passion for work is surging even more these days is because I have a good friend who compliments me for a long time up close. Since you have all found out now, we will date quietly and beautifully to not worry my fans."

IU also apologized to the fans for surprising them with the news and expressed her gratitude for those who asked her about her well being. On the other hand, Jee Jong Suk wrote, " I wasn’t able to share a separate thank you message to fans after receiving a big award, so I am belatedly sharing this letter. I am writing here for the first time in a while..I’m so sorry for surprising you at the end of the year. Thank you to the fans who yelled and cheered for me at the Drama Awards so I don’t lose my confidence."

Talking about his girlfriend IU, he said, "About that friend from the articles today. We first met when I was around my mid-20s, and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this..... Even when I was working hard living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart. I think my fans will understand if I say that she was like Kang Dan I (character in Romance is a Bonus Book) to me. She is an amazing person who helps me with my path and concerns of life as a friend, is someone I can rely on, is younger but sometimes feels older, and is like a grown adult but also someone I want to protect."

He added, "Now she makes me want to be a better person. I have to introduce her well, but this is also the first time for me, so I’m worried that fans might have been really surprised and maybe a bit upset. I hope you will watch us with warmth."

During his recent speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, LJS thanked a 'person' who supported him and cares for him without mentioning IU's name. Soon after his speech, fans speculated that they are dating. It is said that IU and Lee Jong Suk started dating just four months ago.

