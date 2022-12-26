Kdrama actor Song Joong-ki dating Katy Louise Saunders? Reborn Rich actor confirms relationship

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kdrama actor Song Joong-ki dating Katy Louise Saunders

Kdramas star Song Joong-k is said to be in a relationship with a British woman and the internet thinks it is Katy Louise Saunders. The Reborn Rich actor was earlier briefly married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. Now, after three years of his divorce, he is dating again. The actor's agency also confirmed that he is in a relationship but did not reveal the identity of the woman. They also requested fans to see his relationship in a positive light.

Song Joong-ki’s agency said, "Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports."

While it is said that Song Joong-ki's girlfriend is not a celebrity, his recent speech while accepting the Daesang at Apan Star Awards hinted that he is dating Katy. During the speech, the actor thanked Katy, Narla, Maya, Antes. Going by one of her earlier posts of Katy, her dogs' names are Maya and Antes.

Many photos and videos of Song Joong-ki and Katy are going viral on the internet. Check out-

Reports also claim that the actor met Katy through a mutual friend in 2021. The actor's girlfriend also accompanied him to various events including ‘Reborn Rich’ overseas promotion.

The news of Song Joong-ki dating is confirmed by his agency soon after his show Reborn Rich finished airing. The Kdrama achieved the highest viewership rating for a mini-series in 2022 with 26.9%.

Also Read: BTS Jimin, Jhope, Kim Taehyung, RM and Jungkook; how Kpop idols celebrated their Christmas 2022

Also Read: BTS Jin Military Service: Latest photos of Seokjin from military camp go viral, fans get emotional

Latest Entertainment News