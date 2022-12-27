Song Joong-Ki's photos with ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo go viral amid dating rumours with Katy Louise Saunders

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo

Song Joong-Ki's personal life is ruling the headlines these days. On Monday, the Kdrama star's agency confirmed that he is in a relationship with 'positive feelings'. Soon after the internet claimed that the actor is dating a British woman Katy Louise Saunders. While there is no confirmation on the same, their photos and videos together have gone viral on the internet. It is said that Katy accompanied Song Joong Ki for the international promotions of his show Reborn Rich. As the dating rumors surface, Song Joong-Ki's photos with his ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo also went viral on social media. The two actors were briefly married for two years and got divorced in 2019.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo first met on the sets of their popular Kdrama Descendants Of The Sun in May 2015. The show was shot in South Korea and Greece. After the shoot ended, the duo surprised their fans with a wedding announcement and revealed that they "made a promise to each other to spend the rest of our lives together." On October 31, 2017, the SongSong couple got married, leaving their fans overjoyed.

In 2019, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo decided to part ways citing differences in personalities. While there were many rumors about their extramarital affair, the true reason for their divorce was never revealed. Bow, after three years of his divorce, the ex-couple's photos have again gone viral on the internet. Check them out here-

Meanwhile, on Monday, Song Joong-ki’s agency said, "Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports."

While it is said that Song Joong-ki's girlfriend is not a celebrity, his recent speech while accepting the Daesang at Apan Star Awards hinted that he is dating Katy. During the speech, the actor thanked Katy, Narla, Maya, Antes. Going by one of her earlier posts of Katy, her dogs' names are Maya and Antes.

Reports also claim that the actor met Katy through a mutual friend in 2021. The actor's girlfriend also accompanied him to various events including ‘Reborn Rich’ overseas promotion.

