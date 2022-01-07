Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Piku, Lunchbox to Life Of Pi, 5 best films of legendary actor

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise in 2020 left us all in tears. He has not just redefined acting since his first film but has always managed to leave his fans amazed by his dedication and realness oozing out through his characters on the big screen. The versatile actor had worked in Hindi cinema as well as in British and American films. Irrfan Khan made his film debut in the movie 'Salaam Bombay!' in 1988. He carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle. In his career spanned over 30 years, Irrfan Khan earned numerous accolades. His last film Hindi Medium not just left fans giggling over his one-liners but also made fans think about the education system in India. He was honoured with a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, Irrfan was awarded the Padma Shri.

Just when we thought that we want to see more of him on the big screen, the news of Irrfan's shocking death has left his fans in despair. Irrfan Khan took his last breath on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53 in Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted after suffering from a colon infection. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babli Khan and Ayan Khan.

Let's take a look at some of his best films of all time and remember him fondly

1. Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is a biography of a dacoit who once represented India in the Asian Games. Irrfan's performance left everyone stunned he played the role of an athlete who resorts to arms to exact revenge from the corrupt system and its structures. Irrfan, for the role, underwent a drastic physical transformation and turned into the character entirely. He also won a National Film Award for this film.

2. Piku

It won’t be an overstatement to say that Piku is both Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone’s most memorable film. Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary, an impatient yet resourceful businessman, who brings respite and stability to the protagonist’s life. His role isn’t as elaborate as Deepika’s, but you start missing Irrfan Khan on the screen as soon as he signs off from the film. Needless to say, Irrfan and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry makes 'Piku' a must watch.

3. The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox excellently portrays the sheer quality of Irrfan's acting prowess. The film is an exception. It depicts an unusual epistolary friendship between a widower and a housewife through the means of a stainless steel ‘lunchbox’. Released in 2013, The Lunchbox still leaves warmth behind in your heart with a mere mention. Irrfan plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes her lunch.

4. Angrezi Medium

'Angrezi Medium' was the last film of late actor Irrfan Khan and it was released on online video streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The emotional tale of a father and a daughter was loved by everyone. Angrezi Medium also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

5. Life Of Pi

Irrfan gained worldwide recognition through Life of Pi. Apart from the miraculous storytelling and visual mastery, Life Of Pi is known for one more thing and that’s Irrfan Khan. His portrayal of Piscine Patel is surreal. It was an impossible role, but Irrfan Khan made it possible.