Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare get married in the presence of Aamir Khan-Reena Dutt | FIRST wedding video out

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt's daughter Ira Khan got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. The couple registered their marriage at Taj Lands End in Bandra, attended by their close friend and family.

In the video, bride Ira can be seen all-decked up while groom Nupur sported athleisure. The low-key affair was attended by Aamir Khan's ex-wives, Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao, and Ira's brother Junaid Khan.

Watch the viral video here:

For those coming late to the story, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will also host a grab wedding in Udaipur on January 8.

Another video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Nupur can be seen wearing athleisure and jogging his way from Santacruz to Bandra for his big day. The fitness trainer also sat on the dhol and danced to the beats.

Watch video:

On Tuesday, Nupur took to his Gram and shared a heartfelt note for his bride Ira. He wrote, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much."

See the post here:

For those unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach and has trained numerous celebrities including Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. He met Ira Khan during the coronavirus lockdown and fell in love with Ira. The couple never shied away from sharing their love on social media and got engaged in September last year.

