When 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saved a girl from committing suicide | WATCH

Actor Manjot Singh, recently rose to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal wherein he played the role of one of Ranbir Kapoor's cousins. In the film, he portrayed a courageous character, and not only in the film but Manjot has proved the same in real life as well. An old video from 2019 has surfaced online wherein a girl can be seen attempting to commit suicide but Manjot was present at the right place and right time to save her from dying. The video is from the time when Manjot was studying BTech at Sharda University in Greater Noida.

In the video, Manjot can be seen grabbing the arm of the girl in time when she attempted to jump from nearly two second-floor terrace of the college. Later, two more people came to rescue to girl and pulled her up from falling.

When Manjot Singh talked about the incident

The actor once opened up about the incident and shared how the girl was threatening to jump if anyone came closer to her. In a talk with Hindustan Times, he said, I initiated a conversation, asking if she faced any trouble or if there was a disagreement. She mentioned a disagreement with her mother. I cautiously moved closer to her. However, as soon as I approached, she jumped.''

Later, Delhi's Sikh community honoured Manjot and promised to pay his coaching fees for the civil services examination.

About the film Animal

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the revenge drama flick was released on December 1, 2023. Apart from Ranbir, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in key roles. The movie was a huge commercial success and grossed over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

