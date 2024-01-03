From court marriage to destination wedding in Udaipur, know full schedule of Ira Khan's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in 2022.,

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know the complete details about the upcoming wedding. With the help of our wide network of reporters, we have listed down some of the exclusive information related to Nupur-Ira's wedding.

Ira Khan's wedding schedule

The wedding will be held in Mumbai, which will be attended by the bride and groom's friends and families. It will be followed by a wedding reception ceremony at Mumbai's Taj Land's End at 6 pm, which is to be attended by just family members and a few close friends.

A destination wedding will also be held in Udaipur on January 5, where Nupur and Ira's friends will attend the ceremony. On January 13, a grand reception will be organised at BKC Jio Center, and guests from Bollywood, South film industries, and politicians will be invited.

Pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding functions were held as per Marathi customs. Now, the marriage will also be in a different style. Ira Khan is all set to surprise her fans, just like her engagement festivities. The plan includes a small reception followed by a court marriage and then a grand destination wedding.This means, the wedding functions are going to last for several days and there will be a lively atmosphere in the Khan-Shikhare families.

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare has been the trainer of Aamir Khan. He helped in many massive body transformations of Aamir. Not only this, Nupur has also given fitness training to Sushmita Sen. He also met Aamir Khan's daughter during these training sessions. Nupur also helped Ira a lot in coming out of depression. Both Ayra and Nupur are very close to each other's families and got engaged in 2022.