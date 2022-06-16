Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RHEAKAPOOR/LEOKALYAN Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's baby shower: Customised menu, cheescakes, beautiful decor & more | PICS

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Every now and then, she shared pictures of her maternity shoot and babymoons and leave fans impressed. The Bollywood actress recently celebrated her baby shower in London which was attended by her sister Rhea Kapoor and many others. For the special day, Sonam looked beautiful in a pink halter neck maxi dress and paired it up with golden earrings. The maternity glow was indeed visible on her face. Several pictures and videos from the baby shower party have been shared by the guests that were present and have now gone viral on the internet. The glimpses showed how the event was held in her garden and had a beautiful and aesthetic decor, customised menu, napkins and gifts for every guest.

Rhea took to her Instagram handle and shared stories of a handwritten menu with her name above it, and wrote, "Such a beautiful baby shower." Alongside the menu for every guest was Sonam's name written on a hand-painted tablecloth. There was also a table filled with pies for dessert.

Apart from that, there was also a performer named Leo Kalyan who even shared beautiful inside pictures from the diva’s baby shower. Not only did he pose for her but also sang a rendition of the songs Masakali and Woman at the party. Sharing the post, Leo wrote, “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower what is life?”

Meanwhile, it was in March this year that the couple announced their pregnancy. Sharing a sweet post, both of them wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

Sonam and Anand recently went on a vacation and treated fans with several selfies from their 'babymoon.' Sharing a couple of pictures with wifey, Anand wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor, bestest pregers person ever."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after dating each other for several years.