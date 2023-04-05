Inside Pics: RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana host baby shower party in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@UPASANAKAMINENIKONIDELA Upasana's Instagram uploads

We all know that Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child. The couple will be welcoming their first child after a decade of marriage. Both celebrated their baby shower ceremony in Dubai this weekend. The intimate gathering was attended by close friends and family who flew in from around the world to celebrate the couple.

The joyous moment was hosted by Upasana's sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy, who are her support system. Upasana's grandmother stole hearts with her elegance. Upasana shared special memories of the celebrations with her bestie, Ram Charan, on her Instagram.

The good news for the couple expecting their first child was shared by the would-be grandpa d veteran actor Chiranjeevi. He took to his Twitter handle and announced the good news. He wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)". Ram Charan retweeted his post with folded hands and a heart emoji.

Upasana's motherhood journey has been a source of strength for many working women who strive to balance their careers and family life. As a role model, she has encouraged women to pursue their passions and dreams while embracing the joys of motherhood. Throughout her pregnancy, Upasana has maintained her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and corporate wellness as the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals and Founder of URLife, tirelessly working to create a positive impact in society.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been by Ram Charan's side wherever the 'RRR' star went to promote the movie in the run-up to the Oscar. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial created history by becoming the first Indian movie to win an Oscar for Best Original Song in March this year.

(With inputs from IANS)

