In PICS: Divya Agarwal engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar months after breaking up with Varun Sood

In PICS: Divya Agarwal who won Bigg Boss OTT is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. The news comes just months after she broke up with her longtime boyfriend Varun Sood. Divya shared the big news on her social media account with lovely photos from the evening. In the pictures, Divya looks both surprised and extremely happy as she flaunts her unique engagement ring. along with the photos, Divya also posted a sweet caption.

"Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo.. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," she wrote.

Soon after the couple shared pictures, celebrities lined up in the comment section to congratulate them. "Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!!! Oh my God, I'm just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!! (sic)" wrote Rakshanda Khan. Reacting to the post, Pavitra Punia on the other hand said, "Oh my godddddddddddd oh my goddddd oh my goddddddd.. yessssss.. you guys.. sooooooooo happyyyyy (sic)."

Others who reacted to the post were, Sana Makbul, Arti Singh, Shardul Pandit and Shefali Bagga among others.

For the unversed, the duo fell in love on the sets of the TV reality show 'Ace of Space' that aired on MTV in 2018. Varun and Divya were friends before participating in the show. Sood confessed his love for Agarwal in the reality show. They dated for four years before parting ways earlier this year in March.

Agarwal announced the news of her split from Sood, on her Instagram handle. Alongside a close-up picture of herself, Agarwal penned a long note that read, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ??" She continued, "No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay!"

Announcing the split, Agarwal further noted, "I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it." The 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner concluded the note by stating that she and Sood will always be friends. "I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend, Please respect my decision," Agarwal concluded.

