Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals, actress reported to fly to Qatar soon

Deepika Padukone is said to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy during the finals. However, no official announcements have been made so far. If this turns out to be true, the actress, producer, entrepreneur and mental health advocate will perhaps become the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals. The FIFA World Cup final will be played on 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Deepika will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world FIFA and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium, ANI cited a source in a report.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed 'Pathaan' was shot in eight countries. 'Pathaan' has one of the biggest on-screen pairings of SRK and Deepika from the Hindi cinema given their epic blockbusters like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'. The visually stunning action extravaganza, which also stars John Abraham in pivotal roles and Salman Khan in a cameo, is part of producer-director Aditya Chopra's spy universe.

Apart from this, she has 'Fighter'. The film will see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. Turning producer with 'Fighter', Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India's biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film, paying a tribute to India's armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It's also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone. upcoming aerial actioner 'Fighter' to release on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024.

