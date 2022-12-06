HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Adivi Sesh's film soars high at the ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Adivi Sesh

HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Adivi Sesh's film is a blockbuster at the box office. The film is growing by day as it mints huge numbers. After the success of Major, the actor is back in a hardcore action thriller that’s taken the nation by storm! HIT 2 has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and raked in 28.1 crore in just its opening weekend, performing far better than some recent big-ticket releases.

HIT 2 Box Office Report

The Adivi Sesh starrer has had one of the best opening weekends, elbowing out films like Drishyam 2, Bhediya and An Action Hero. Interestingly, HiT 2’s numbers were almost equal to the collective figures of these 3 films in terms of its performance in the North belt, a huge feat for a film to achieve.

The box office numbers on Sunday are huge, just like Friday and Saturday’s collections. While it crossed $750K in the USA alone, the movie minted 5 Cr + share in Nizam. 4 Cr was the target for the breakeven in Nizam. Overall, HIT2 grossed 28.1 Crores worldwide in three days.

About HIT 2

In 'HIT 2', Sesh essays a lazy, laidback cop on the trail of a criminal. The second instalment from Sailesh Kolanu's 'HITverse' has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film, which hit the screens on December 2, is due for Hindi release shortly. In a reverse deja vu of sorts, the movie is making news for some similarities it shares with the Shraddha Walkar murder case that surfaced recently. 'Hit 2' was in the making for almost a year now while the horrific crime in Delhi has come to light in November.

The 'Hit Universe' created by director Dr Sailesh Kolanu is the backdrop for a series of seven movies that explore the murky realms of humanity, expressed in the form of heinous crimes.

Each movie revolves around a crime story set in a particular city. The first movie in the series, 'Hit' was a small film that went on to became a cult hit. Sesh came on board for the second movie, and is also on for the third movie when it is made.

