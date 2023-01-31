Ileana D'cruz rushed to hospital; actress says got medical help at right time

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D'cruz was hospitalised

Ileana D'cruz got her fans concerned as she posted a selfie from the hospital. Turning to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a collage of two photos sharing that she hasn't been keeping well for some time. “What a difference a day makes,” she wrote. In the first photo, the actress is seen resting on a hospital bed with bandages on her wrist. In the next one, she is all smiles and looks much better health-wise. Seemingly clocked post her return to the home, the text over the photo reads, “Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid.”

As worried fans inquired about her health, Ileana posted another photo sharing that she 'got good medical help at the right time'. However, she did not mention the cause of her hospitalisation. "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time,” she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMIleana D'cruz hospitalised

Image Source : INSTAGRAMIleana D'cruz shares health update

Meanwhile, Ileana has been in the news ever since she was spotted in Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's holiday photos. If reports are to be believed, the actress is currently dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours recently surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Filmmaker Karan Johar also discussed about it on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda. She also has an untitled Shirsha Guha film.

Don't miss these:

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are all smiles as they enjoy car ride together

New Web Series on OTT in February 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Latest Entertainment News