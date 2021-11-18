Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ibrahim Ali Khan vibing to dad Saif Ali Khan’s song ‘Afghan Jalebi’ is a mood | watch video

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys a massive fanbase, his online presence always create a buzz among fans. Recently, a video of Ibrahim is going viral on social media. By the look of it, the video seems to be from a rooftop party. In the video the young Pataudi can be seen enjoying himself and doing a headbang on the song Afghan Jalebi from his father's film Phantom.

Ibrahim is currently working as an assistant director on Dharma Productions’ film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Earlier, several pictures from the sets of the film were shared online by fan clubs. Lead stars including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen posing with Ibrahim. A video of him doing the hook step of It’s The Time To Disco also garnered a lot of attention online.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be a love story. Karan Johar has often been criticized for only launching star kids in the film industry. He's introduced several celebrity kids such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, among others, through Dharma movies.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror last year, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Ibrahim is keen on joining the film industry: "I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), has been interested in the latter anyway."

Also read: Inside Inaaya's birthday party: Ibrahim, Taimur's matching tattoo to Kareena, Soha, Neha Dhupia's selfie game

Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. His sister Sara Ali Khan is also a film actor who has worked in movies like Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 and Kedarnath.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan laughs when pap asks Vicky Kaushal about his marriage plans; actor says 'ghar aao btata hun'