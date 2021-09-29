Inside Inaaya's birthday party: Ibrahim, Taimur's matching tattoo to Kareena, Soha, Neha Dhupia's selfie game

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside Inaaya's birthday bash: Ibrahim, Taimur's matching tattoo to Kareena, Soha's fun times

Actor Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned a year older on Wednesday. The couple hosted a unicorn-themed birthday party for their little daughter. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share inside pictures from the celebration. She reshared a picture of son Taimur Ali Khan and half brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who got matching, temporary tattoos.

Earlier, Ibrahim shared the picture on his Instagram account, which is a private account, with the caption, "Only person I'd get matching tattoos with." Kareena reposted the image with the sticker 'big brother'.

Actress Neha Dhupia who is expecting her second child also attended the birthday party. She took to Instagram and shared some pictures. It looked like the actress' had a lot of fun with their little one's.

Neha Dhupia penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl, she wrote "#happybirthday our little doll Inni … here’s to a day a year and lifetime filled with hugs and health and happiness. see you soon in land …"

For those unversed, Inaaya happens to be the first daughter of Soha Ali and Kunal Kemmu and was born on 28th September 2017. The couple quite actively shares their daughter's adorable moments on their respective social media handles leaving fans in awe of her.