I'm in shock: Singer Prince Royce tests positive for COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his fans to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines.
The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, even though he has been taking precautions against the disease.
"This is something I never thought would happen to me, but it did. It's something that, I'm in shock.I didn't think it was going to happen to me," Royce said.
"I thought that taking precaution by washing my hands and wearing a mask was going to be enough, and it was not," he added.
Fui diagnosticado con el COVID-19 y estoy en el día número 12 desde que comenzaron los síntomas. Mi caso ha sido leve y me estoy sintiendo bien. Les comparto esto hoy para pedirles de corazón que por favor no bajemos la guardia - este virus es real y podemos estar contagiando a los demás sin siquiera saber que lo tenemos. Yo no pensaba que lo tenía pues no me sentía tan mal y si no me hago la prueba tal vez estaría propagando el virus, sin saberlo. Este fin de semana festivo por favor mantengan la distancia social, usen sus máscaras, si no tienen que trabajar o reunirse, no lo hagan. Para los jóvenes esto más que por cuidarnos, es para cuidar a los demás, a las personas mayores o con sistemas inmunológicos comprometidos. Por favor tomemos esto en serio, con responsabilidad y con compasión. Cuidémonos. --- I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began. My case has been mild and I am feeling well. I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard - this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others. This holiday weekend please maintain social distancing, use masks, if you don’t have to leave home to work or get together with others, don’t do it. For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems. Please let’s take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let’s all take care of each other. #COVID19
Royce said he is feeling better now and hopes to test negative after a week or so.
"But I'm concerned and frustrated with what's going on around the country.People not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask.
"I'm concerned for people that do have pre-existing conditions and low immune systems. We just don't know what's going on," the singer said.
Royce ended his video by asking the young people to take the threat of coronavirus seriously.
"Like I said, this is real and starts also with the youth. A lot of people going out, and I just wish that we could, you know, if you don't have to go out, don't go out. We have to protect our families. Let's protect our parents, and let's be mindful of other people. Much love," the singer concluded.