Hrithik Roshan reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, urges everyone to 'watch it'

IMAGE Hrithik Roshan reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' got a thumbs up from Hrithik Roshan. Despite low box-office collection, the film, which is the official remake of Forrest Gump, has managed to win appreciation from many. Recently, Hrithik shared his views about the film on social media. Taking to his Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful (red heart emoji)."

The Academy hails Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Achieving big, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to win appreciation from 'The Academy'. On Saturday, the official Twitter page of The Academy shared a video featuring a compilation of scenes from 'Forrest Gump' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Calling the Bollywood film a "faithful Indian adaptation". The tweet read, "Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth's sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks."

However, the box office performance of the movie on its opening day has been rather slow, with the movie pocketing Rs 12 crore. This is below par as per Aamir's previous films and considering the high expectation, there was from the movie. Reportedly, it is one of the costliest Hindi movies of this year, made on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, as per various reports. It has been shot in over 100 locations including India and abroad. In the movie, the camera captures the essence of India and its various picturesque locations. The cinematography of Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highlights of the movie. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha budget, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya's salaries for film revealed

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan of 'Secret Superstar' fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer, praises son Naga Chaitanya

The movie also features Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

