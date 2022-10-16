Hrithik Roshan gets support from fans after KRK shares video of actor's 'bald patch'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan and KRK's social media uploads

The greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan recently became the new target of none other than the self-acclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan. He shared a mean tweet about Hrithik having a bald patch. The actor recently attended his makeup artiste's wedding function, where he appeared as a guest. The video included shots of Hrithik's back and also showed some bald patches on his head. The video became fodder for KRK who took the opportunity to crack jokes on him.

KRK tweeted the video by captioning it, “When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch,” and added some comical emojis. However, Hrithik's fans came front foot on his support and reminded KRK that the patch is from actor's brain surgery a few years back. “It happened after the Brain surgery of @iHrithik sir when he got injured. Tere jese down grade logo ko he ye funny lag sakta hey. apni aukat kitni baar dikhaega bey @iHrithik please sir take some action against him. kuch jyaada bhauk raha ye (Only people like you can find this funny. Stay in your limit. He's barking too much).” Another wrote, “He went through a brain surgery..and fools are enjoying this silly post. Stop making fun of a Legend to gain trp.. you are not even 0.1% of @iHrithik. Infact ban bhi nahi paoge (You will never be like him)”. Another tweeted, “Even if he becomes bald, will still look better than most of the heroes”.

Fans lashed out at KRK and even asked Hrithik to take legal action against him. Though Hrithik has not responded to KRK's post as of now but it seems that Hrithik's fans have given KRK a befitting reply. For the unversed, Hrithik underwent a brain surgery in 2013 to remove a two-month-old clot. The actor was operated upon at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar for subdural hematoma (collection of blood in the space between the outer layer and middle layers of the covering of the brain) as a result of a head injury, he had suffered two months back while performing stunts for his film Bang Bang.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently enjoying the success of his recent movie 'Vikram Vedha' which also starred Saif Ali Khan. Both the actors have been appreciated for their performances in the movie. Hrithik has 'Krrish' 4 in his pipeline for the coming year.

