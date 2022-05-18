Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan shares 'family' photo featuring Saba Azad. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKESH_ROSHAN9 Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad with family

Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan on Wednesday posted a family photo from a celebration. The Roshans had gathered to celebrate the birthday of Hrithik's cousin. Rakesh Roshan took to his verified social media accounts and posted a photo that also featured Hrihtik's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. She posed with the family, standing beside the filmmaker. "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration," he captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to point how Saba was mentioned as a part of the Roshan family. "Saba is part of the family lovvvve with the beautiful Hrithik '' 'another life for him'" a user commented on Rakesh's post. Another one noted, "Saba is part of family now." Take a look at the photo:

Saba joining Hrithik and Roshans for family outings

Hrithik and Saba have been reportedly be dating since past few months. This is not the first time that Saba joined Roshans on family outings. Earlier, Saba was also seen at a Hrithik's family lunch in a picture shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. Captioning the picture, Rajesh Roshan had written, "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime."

Hrithik-Saba's social media PDA

The actress-singer Saba Azad seemingly made her relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan Instagram official by calling him "mon amour". Recently, when Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama, Hrithik had reacted to the post.

She shared in her post: "My next with these gems - in @variety today!! Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in 'MINIMUM', Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut."

Commenting to the news, Hrithik had written: "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the 'War' star, Saba replied: "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's upcoming projects

Saba made her acting debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, after a hiatus of two years, will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 runaway Tamil success, 'Vikram Vedha' essaying the role of Vikram along with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.