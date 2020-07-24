Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUUHI Here's how Sushant Singh Rajput was selected by Balaji, director of his first play shares throwback photo

It's a crucial day for late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who will witness the release of the actor's last film 'Dil Bechara' which is all set to release worldwide today on Disney+Hotstar at 7.30 pm. Ever since his sad demise on June 14, his fans have been sharing throwback photos and videos of the lost star to keep up with his memories. In the wake of the same, a throwback picture of Sushant from his early days has gone viral on the internet. It happens to be taken during the time when he did his first play titled 'Pukaar.' Despite the fact that the it was originally shared by the director Juuhi Babbar Sonii on the day it died, but it was recently re-shared online and went viral. Along with the photo she even shared fond memories with him and revaled how he was selected by the casting person of Balaji Telefilms. For the unversed, Sushant has worked in Balaji's show including Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008) and Pavitra Rishta (2009–2011).

Juuhi wrote, "I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays. TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha."

Further, she said that he used to call her 'didi' out of respect and wrote, "Sushant would call Juuhi ‘didi’ and always respected her as his first director. “Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha ‘didi u were my first director’. Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi....yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya?"

Talking about Sushant's upcoming release, it will release today evening and will be available to all the subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to the actor. It marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and also the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing a note for him on the big day, Sanjana wrote, "#DilBechara - Ek Film, Endless Yaadein | July 24th, aa gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota. These moments we all as a team, would trade anything to relive. Humara Hero, asli hero. Thank you for this, @castingchhabra Posted @withregram • @castingchhabra उसके बारे में था में बात करना बड मुश्किल होता है क्योंकि वो है साथ में."

The film is an official adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. Watch the trailer here:

