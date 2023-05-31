Hollywood Celebrities who embraced late-in-life fatherhood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Al Pacino, Robert de Niro, and Hugh Hefner all embraced fatherhood in their late age.

Hollywood star Al Pacino is expecting a baby with his 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. The 83-year-old actor already has three children from his two previous relationships including a 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo.

The report of Pacino becoming a father at an older age comes just days after it was revealed that his The Irishman co-star Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

The duo has joined the list of celebrities including musicians like Mick Jagger and Billy Joel, that have gone on to embrace fatherhood later in life:

1. Robert De Niro:

The 79-year-old Cape Fear star confirmed the birth of his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April this year with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Other children include Drena and Raphael from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott. Julian and Aaron, twins with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. Elliot, Helen Grace from his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

2. Charlie Chaplin

The legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin became a father at the age of 73 with the birth of his youngest son, Christopher, to his wife Oona O'Neill in 1962. Geraldine, Michael, Josephine, Victoria, Eugene, Jane, and Annette were the couple's other seven children.

3. Hugh Hefner

In his late 60s, the creator of Playboy magazine became a parent. His youngest boys, Marston, and Cooper were born to his second wife, Kimberley Conrad, in 1990 and 1991, respectively. Hefner and Conrad married in 1989, when he was 63 years old, and she was 26 years old. They divorced in 1998 but were still legally married until 2010. Hugh and Mildred Williams had two earlier children, Christie in 1952 and David in 1955.

4. Mick Jagger

At the age of 73, the charismatic leader of The Rolling Stones became a father for the eighth time. Deveraux Octavian Basil, his youngest kid, was born in 2016 to his girlfriend, dancer Melanie Hamrick. Jagger and Hamrick have been together since 2014, despite their 44-year age difference.

