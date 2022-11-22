Has Ajay Devgn roped in Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel? Here's the truth

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Ajay Devgn's team releases an official statement on his collaboration with Salman khan for Bholaa sequel. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2022 17:12 IST
Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, Bholaa. On Tuesday, the actor treated fans with an intriguing teaser of the film that took the internet by storm.  Ajay Devgn is all set to startle the audience with yet another action-thriller. While the teaser has raised excitement among fans, there have been rumours afloat that state that the Singham actor has roped in Salman Khan for the Bholaa sequel. Now, Ajay Devgn's team has released a statement on the matter. 

The team debunked rumours of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan's collaboration for the Bholaa sequel in a statement, which read, "There are news reports doing the rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently Ajay Sir is busy with the post production of his directorial Bholaa."

Speaking of Bholaa, the action-thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is touted to be an emotional drama. It is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language Lokesh Kanagaraj hit 'Kaithi' (Prisoner), which he is also directing. The film is in post production and due for a March 2023 release. 

Meanwhile, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Drishyam 2. The murder-mystery continues its victorious run. It has already surpassed 75 crores at the box office and is on its way to 100 crores.

Now, the actor has a slew of films lined up. The actor is also looking forward to Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. He also has Maidaan, a period biographical soccer film based on the life of the legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film, which also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in other lead roles, and the music of A.R. Rahman, is slated to release on February 17, 2023.

