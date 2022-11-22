Manoj Tiwari to become dad at 51, actor's wife flaunts baby bump at Godh Bharai; pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ TIWARI Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari is all set to embrace fatherhood again. The 51-year-old actor politician shared the happy news with his fans and followers on Instagram with a beautiful video from his wife Surabhi Tiwari's Godh Bharai ceremony. In the video, Tiwari can be seen greeting his guests and sharing some happy moments with his wife. This is the second child for the couple and third for Manoj Tiwari.

Posting the video on Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, "Kuch khushiyon ko ham shabdon mein bayaan nahin kar sakate.. bas mahsoos kar sakate hain (Some happy moments we can't express in words..Can just feel them)." Take a look at the video:

Soon after Monoj shared the post, his comments section was full of hearty wishes for the new parents-to-be. "Aapka Parivar hamesha aise hi Khush rahe hansta rahe muskurata rahe," a user wrote. While another one, "Only love! Congratulations to this beautiful couple!" A third one showered the couple with love writing, "Congratulations....u both deserve the world."

For the unversed, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi have a daughter who they welcomed in 2020. She is Tiwari's second wife. Earlier, he got married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together they have a daughter together named Rhiti. After 11 years of marriage, in 2011, Manoj and Rani decided to part ways and in 2012, they got divorced.

Here, take a look at some family moments of Manoj Tiwari:

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari has been in news for his stance against AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari recently demanded a probe against people meeting the jailed Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail and said that these people need to be identified. The BJP leader Tiwari also demanded Satyendar Jain's transfer from Tihar jail.

