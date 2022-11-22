Aamir Khan's dance on 'Papa Kehte hai' at daughter Ira's engagement is a must-watch | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AAMIRFANKOLKATA Aamir Khan with daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a private ceremony in Mumbai. A video from the ceremony is going viral in which Aamir Khan can be seen dancing to his iconic song 'Papa Kehte Hai' from his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The video is one of the most adorable videos of a father dancing at her beloved daughter's engagement ceremony. The best way to express happiness is to dance it out and that's how Aamir conveyed it to his daughter.

In the video, Aamir Khan was seen shaking his legs with cousin Mansoor Khan, who is also the director of the movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. While the actor was grooving to the song, his daughter Ira cheered for him. This is the best father-daughter duo the internet is witnessing.

While Ira khan looked mesmerizing in a red sweetheart neckline gown, her fiance Nupur Shikhare who is also a fitness trainer opted for a tuxedo and Aamir Khan was dressed in a white pathani suit for the ceremony. On Monday, the bride-to-be, Ira Khan shared a video from her engagement ceremony in which the couple was exchanging rings.

She captioned it, "Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people's parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what makes it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that's exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to Nupur Shikhare but that's a whole other post. Obviously".

Ira is the younger child of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

