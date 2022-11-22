Shehzada First Look VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan returns on white horse as Bantu; showcases killer action

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada First Look VIDEO

The most awaited first-look video of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is here on his 32nd birthday. Fans have been speculating about this birthday surprise since Tuesday morning and now, the makers have finally released the video showcasing Kartik doing killer action and oozing style. Bhushan Kumar's Tseries took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Shehzada @KartikAaryan Wishing you a terrific year ahead and here’s the first look of a film that’s very dear to all of us!"

Producer Bhushan Kumar said "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans."

Kartik also shared the Shehzada video on his Instagram and wrote, "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada"

Check out the video here-

Kartik Aaryan has had quite the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 taking off and becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The actor has been keeping busy with shoots for his upcoming projects including Shehzada and Freddy.

A comedy action drama musical directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role. The other cast members include Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar with music by Pritam. Shehzada releasing on 10th February 2023, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna & Aman Gill.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan had the sweetest midnight birthday celebration with his family. Sharing photos from the same, he wrote, "In every birth I would like to be born as your koki, Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki"

Reacting to the heart-melting post, many Bollywood celebrities also wished Kartik. Rakulpreet Singh said, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit" Farhan Akhtar commented, "Ur mom dad r the sweetest." Kriti Sanon said, "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo I have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!"

On a related note, kartik aaryan is all set to be seen in upcoming film Freddy. The film is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik), who is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes, the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.

Taking the direct-to-digital route, 'Freddy' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

