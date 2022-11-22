Avatar 2 New Trailer: The Way of Water video reminds of epic Jake Sully moment from James Cameron's original

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still from Avatar 2 New Trailer

Avatar 2 New Trailer: The Way of Water is a film that will entice those who have watched the first Avatar film directed by James Cameron. The sequel has created much hype among the audience as Avatar: The Way of Water releases a decade after the original. Weeks before Avatar 2 hits the theaters, the makers have released a new trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The new Avatar 2 video once again explores new realms of Pandora while introducing new and old characters. Jake Sully, Neytiri and their kids will have to go to lengths for their survival. As they explore new areas, there's a moment in the latest trailer that will remind Avatar loyalists of the first film. Remember, that epic moment when Sully rides a banshee, a dragon like creature in the first Avatar? Well, something similar will happen in The Way of Water too. The trailer hints so. Apart from this, the characters are also seen talking about adapting to new rules and feeling being an outcast. Watch Avatar: The Way of Water new trailer here:

About Avatar 2

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Viewers will be given a deeper look at the couple's Na'vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, returning to the franchise in a new role).

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Just like 2009's 'Avatar', Cameron is writing, producing, and editing 'Avatar: The Way of Water', in addition to directing. Jon Landau and Peter M. Tobyansen produce. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

