Inside Kartik Aaryan's midnight birthday celebration; Kriti Sanon promises a surprise, see pics

Inside Kartik Aaryan's midnight birthday celebration: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turns a year older today. The actor who has given 2022's smash hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is gearing up for a number of films in the coming year received a sweet surprise from his family. Kartik had an intimate celebration at home with only members in attendance. He also posted some photos on Instagram.

In the photos, we can see Kartik sitting ahead of party balloons that read 'Happy Birthday Koki'. As he cuts the cake, seated beside him is his dog Katori. In the next photo, he is seen posing with his parents. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "In every birth i would like to be born as your koki.. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."

Soon after the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor shared the post, actor Kriti Sanon commented, "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!." Kriti's "best gift for you" comment indicated that the makers of 'Shehzada' might be unveiling an update on the film, a poster or a short teaser of the film on the actor's birthday as Kriti and Kartik will be seen together in the Rohit Dhawan's directorial film. Although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and marks Kartik's second on-screen collaboration with Kriti after 'Luka Chuppi'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Just a day before his 32nd birthday, Kartik dropped a romantic track 'Tum Jo Milo' from his upcoming thriller film 'Freddy'. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' also stars Alaya F in the lead role and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has a musical romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani, director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.

