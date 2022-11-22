Blackpink's Jisoo and Camila Cabello perform together at Born Pink World Tour LA Concert | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOOYAAA__ Blackpink's Jisoo and Camila Cabello perform together

Blackpink, the Kpop girl band, began their largest-ever Born Pink World Tour in October and recently they performed in LA. The band started from the South Korean capital Seoul on October 15 and amassed loads of appreciation and love for their latest album and performances. Recently, during their LA concert, American singer Camila Cabello joined BLACKPINK's Jisoo on the stage to perform the song 'Liar' together. The singer joined the Kpop idols in a custom Blackpink outfit and left the fans screaming with joy.

Fans loved every moment during Jisoo's solo performance at the Born Pink stage and admired the camaraderie between her and Camila. The duo was seen sharing hugs and special moments during the show. Later, Jisoo also took to social media to share pictures from the performance and thanked Camila for joining her. She wrote, "It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello! Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!"

Camila also posted some pictures with Jisoo and the other members of BLACKPINK and said, "Had the bestttt time singing Liar with you, Jisoo!!!! Thank you for having me"

Kpop girl group BLACKPINK returned as a band in September with their new album 'Born Pink'. It was the band's first project with all four members- Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, in one year and 10 months. The last whole-group release was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album 'The Album', including the main single 'Lovesick Girls' and 'How You Like That', a pre-released song.

Besides being popular for hit songs such as "How You Like That", "Boombayah", and "Ddu-du Ddu-du" as a unit, the members also enjoy an active career as solo artistes. In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group's first studio album.

Talking about BLACKPINK's world tour, the Kpop band is set to perform in London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Sydney and other places. They will end the tour by performing in Auckland, New Zealand on June 15.

With the release of Born Pink, the girl band BLACKPINK had broken its own record by selling more than 1 million copies on its first day of sales. This marked the first time that any K-pop girl group album surpassed 1 million on the day of its release.

