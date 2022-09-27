BTS V, BLACKPINK's Jennie date photos leaked from Gyeonggi: 'You're my other half'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS V, BLACKPINK's Jennie date photos LEAKED

Looks like BTS V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's romance is not going to move away from the limelight any time soon. The two Kpop idols have been rumoured to be dating for more than a year and just recently, their photos from various dates on the Jeju island have gone viral. While the LEAKED photos created a storm on the internet with fans demanding legal actions against those who are posting private photos of the couple, others believed that the photos were edited.

Only to solidify the dating rumours, more pictures of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V and Jennie of BLACKPINK have gone viral on the internet. Going by the photos, the couple was allegedly dining together at some restaurant in Gangha-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. While one picture shows Taehyung peaking into the restaurant from the outside, another shows the duo taking a selfie with only half of their bodies visible. Apparently, the picture was captioned, "You're my other half".

According to the reports in Korean media, the person who leaked the photos claimed that the date pics were shared by either Jennie or V on their private account.

Meanwhile, the dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie started surfacing after a picture of them travelling to Jeju Island together in a car went viral on the internet. Later, more photos from the said trip leaked online, further solidifying the dating rumours. Recently, a video had set fire on the internet in which Kim Taehyung and Jennie were seen dancing closely with each other.

The video is said to be from BLACKPINK's exclusive party after the launch of their album 'Born Pink' on September 14. The video shows the duo enjoying their time together at the private party.

BTS V and Jennie's more photos from JEJU Island:

Well, all the leaked photos and videos definitely make it difficult for fans to not believe that BTS V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are dating. However, neither the idols nor their agencies Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment have made any statement so far.

