Image Source : TWITTER/ALLUARJUN/MAHESHBABU Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Wishes pour in from Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others

As south Indian star Rana Daggubati ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday, several stars from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh showered heart-warming wishes on the 'Bahubali' star. By sharing an all smiles photograph with the birthday boy from an event, the 'Yuvaraju' star extended greetings on the occasion. He wrote, "Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work!"

Have a look:

Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work! pic.twitter.com/0TurpyuFyZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 14, 2020

Allu Arjun, too, penned down an adorable wish for his 'bestie' to mark the occasion. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee Btw ... couldn't find a pic of us in recent times. I can't post the old ones @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie."

Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee 🔥 Btw ... couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times . I can’t post the old ones 😂😉 @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie pic.twitter.com/R6i8KvUPjU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 13, 2020

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Here's wishing the handsome and talented @RanaDaggubati a very happy birthday! Have a super year ahead buddy!"

"Happy bday @RanaDaggubati.. Have a wonderful year!! Btw, Southbay & YRU looking super cool, wrote Sophie Choudhry on Twitter.

Terming the birthday boy as 'Superhuman', Rakul Preet Singh shared an all smiles pic on Instagram Story.

Allu Sirish wrote, "Happy birthday to my newly wed birthday boy @RanaDaggubati . Have a great year bro!"

Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @RanaDaggubati may this find all the happiness, good health and prosperity this year! God bless you! Folded handsRed heart #HBDRanaDaggubati."

On the work front, Rana surprised his fans on his birthday with the poster of 'Viraata Parvam.' Sharing deets about the project, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "On Rana Daggubati's birthday today, team Viraataparvam unveils the new poster."

-With ANI inputs