Image Source : JMS Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and others wish him on 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. He has always proved that age is just a number. At 70, he has been managing the huge responsibility of taking the nation forward as well as keeping himself fit and healthy. From Thursday morning, his followers have been flooding social media with birthday wishes. Many Bollywood celebrities like, Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar and others also wished him on the 70th birthday. Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video message in which she was all praise for the leader and said that people love him a lot.

Kangana also revealed that while she never got the chance to have a conversation with Pm Modi, she said that she wants to wish him on his birthday on behalf of all his followers and admirers.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: 5 health tips that he swears by for his fitness

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi"

Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi"

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also dedicated his art to PM Narendra Modi to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, "Wishing our beloved Pm @narendramodi Ji on his 70th birthday. My SandArt with message The Pioneer of @AtmaNirbharBharat at Puri beach, Odisha."

Wishing our beloved PM @narendramodi Ji on his 70th birthday. My SandArt with message The Pioneer of #AtmaNirbharBharat at Puri beach, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/u8w4xN7naw — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2020

